Understand the problem and get close to local needs

Perhaps the most important lesson of Jugalbandi is the value of getting as close as possible to local needs. If we hadn’t done that, we could easily have built something ostensibly impressive and technologically innovative, but with little impact on end users.

We were able to do this partly due to our knowledge of some of the challenges facing Indian society, but also because we had such a strong partnership with institutions that had an acute — and long-running — awareness of civil society problems.

This is what ultimately led us to see the challenge not only as one of linguistic diversity but also one of literacy and the importance of oral interaction. It would have been easy to lapse into a bias towards text interaction, but by working closely with partners in the Indian government, it became clear that a different approach was essential.

It was for a similar reason that we developed the chatbot for WhatsApp. While there are many ways this service could have been delivered — we could have built something that runs in the browser, for instance, or even built a brand new mobile app — the extent of WhatsApp’s penetration across Indian mobile users meant it made sense to meet users where they are.

This means the barrier to entry for using a Jugalbandi-driven chatbot is exceptionally low. Anyone who uses WhatsApp to record and send voice messages — as many people do in India, especially if they lack certain literacy skills — can immediately start interacting with the tool that we’ve built.

The lesson for business leaders here should be obvious: cutting-edge technology can be incredibly exciting, but if you’re not putting the needs of your users first and working to solve their challenges, even the most ostensibly forward-thinking innovations will be useless. Spending the time exploring a problem-space and getting to know local needs is essential for ensuring AI initiatives have a substantial impact.