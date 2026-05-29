Context and challenge

Since 2017, Thoughtworks has partnered with Globo, Brazil’s largest media group, to support its digital transformation across product, platform, data and AdTech initiatives. Operating in one of the most diverse countries in the world, Globo views inclusion as essential to driving business relevance, audience connection and market leadership.

Over the years, its structure has evolved to prioritize diverse voices and embed inclusive practices across the organization, reflecting a deep commitment to integrating diversity into its strategy and operations.

As this partnership grew into a large, multi-team engagement, Thoughtworks saw an opportunity to align our commitment to inclusion with Globo’s vision by making inclusion a fundamental part of how we deliver.