Context and challenge
Since 2017, Thoughtworks has partnered with Globo, Brazil’s largest media group, to support its digital transformation across product, platform, data and AdTech initiatives. Operating in one of the most diverse countries in the world, Globo views inclusion as essential to driving business relevance, audience connection and market leadership.
Over the years, its structure has evolved to prioritize diverse voices and embed inclusive practices across the organization, reflecting a deep commitment to integrating diversity into its strategy and operations.
As this partnership grew into a large, multi-team engagement, Thoughtworks saw an opportunity to align our commitment to inclusion with Globo’s vision by making inclusion a fundamental part of how we deliver.
Our approach
For Globo, inclusion is a strategic priority shaping leadership, talent development and audience engagement. Thoughtworks partnered with Globo to embed inclusion into delivery, integrating it across team structures, proposal design and client engagement.
Inclusive team composition was sometimes explicitly included in commercial proposals, positioning diversity as a strength. This required shared ownership, with both organizations building readiness through ongoing conversations, adjustments and support. Over time, this evolved from a learning effort into an integral part of delivery.
What we did
We began by integrating deaf professionals into delivery teams, starting with admin and innovation. This required small but meaningful changes in how teams worked day to day. We introduced on-demand Libras interpreters, adjusted meeting dynamics to ensure clearer communication, and established simple guidelines, such as one person speaking at a time and improved visibility in remote calls.
At first, these changes created some friction. Teams had to slow down in specific moments and become more deliberate in how they interacted. Over time, this shifted. These early adjustments developed into a more structured — and often more effective — way of collaborating.
We were also intentional about team composition. In one initiative, we paired a deaf professional with early-career talent from Thoughtworks University, creating an environment where inclusion and learning reinforced each other.
Beyond individual teams, we invested in the broader environment:
Libras training for both Thoughtworks and Globo professionals.
Ongoing support from account leadership and inclusion specialists.
Open conversations with stakeholders to address doubts and adjust in real time.
Gradually, inclusion stopped being an add-on and became part of how the teams operated.
Impact and outcomes
During the initiative, deaf professionals represented 12% of Thoughtworks team members on the Globo account, reflecting a sustained and intentional integration effort.
But the most significant changes went beyond representation. Teams describe a shift in how they communicate and collaborate, with greater attention, fewer overlaps in conversation and stronger alignment. What once required adjustment became a better way of working for the team as a whole.
From the moment the proposal was presented, I felt the need to go deeper. I actively sought out information on sign language, tools and processes. It became a personal learning journey. One moment that really stood out was when, during a meeting with Globo stakeholders, the leadership greeted everyone in sign language. It was a simple gesture, but incredibly meaningful.
André Almeida, Globo Account Leadership, Thoughtworks said “This initiative quickly transformed how we communicate and brought our ‘TW way of living and working’ to life, strengthening connections across the team and fostering more intentional exchanges of ideas and experiences.
It also reinforced that inclusion is always possible, while highlighting the importance of carefully assessing the integration environment to ensure genuine comfort for everyone involved. This kind of mapping depends on building strong trust with client stakeholders. For our team, the experience enhanced our precision and maturity in approaching future inclusion initiatives.”
Why this matters
This experience reinforces a practical insight: inclusion drives team performance. When intentionally designed, its impact is realized sooner and more consistently. It leads to clearer communication, more deliberate collaboration and stronger team dynamics. By creating an environment where all voices are heard, teams are better positioned to reach stronger outcomes.
Inclusion also expands access to talent pools often overlooked in traditional hiring approaches.
Importantly, inclusion did not lower the bar for delivery — it transformed how teams meet it.
From a business perspective, this approach strengthened the partnership with Globo and created new opportunities for engagement.
Looking ahead
Following these initial integrations, Globo leadership has expressed interest in continuing to invest in inclusive practices across other teams and initiatives.
Our focus now is to build on what is already working:
Expanding the pipeline of underrepresented talent.
Strengthening accessibility practices in delivery.
Continuing to integrate inclusion into how teams are designed from the start.
There is no single model to replicate, but there is a clear direction: making inclusion part of how we deliver consistently, intentionally and at scale.