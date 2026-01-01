Our purpose in action

CEO’s introduction

For more than three decades, Thoughtworks has stood at the intersection of technology and the world it shapes. We have long believed that technology, applied with judgment and integrity, can improve how the world works. The challenge for our industry today isn’t whether technology can drive impact, it’s ensuring it does so responsibly and equitably.

The rapid evolution of the AI landscape means we’re operating in a moment where capability is accelerating faster than comprehension. Systems can generate, decide and optimize at unprecedented speed. So we need to ask the right questions, to understand consequences beyond immediate outputs, and to act with accountability in complex, human systems.





This is where our role becomes clear. To operate not just as builders of technology, but as stewards of its application. That stewardship is grounded in optimism: we’ve taken a deliberate choice to invest in people, in systems and in ideas that can move the needle.

We see that in Vapasi, our return-to-work program for women technologists in India, which has unlocked talent that the industry too often overlooks.

We’ve seen that for years in our dedication to a diverse workforce, which we are doubling down on in 2026. We are determined to re-establish and maintain 40% gender diversity in tech roles, we are also committed to achieving 40% leadership diversity.

We see it in Thoughtworks University, where cultural immersion and technical excellence combine to create a global community that is not only skilled, but deeply connected to our purpose.

And we see it in our partnerships. In our work implementing Bahmni with the International Organization for Migration. In projects like Antibiogo, where we are helping combat antimicrobial resistance in resource-constrained environments.

We are concentrating where our capabilities, our perspective and our partnerships can create disproportionate value.

We will continue to work at the intersection of technology and society, because that is where the most impactful problems exist. We’ll continue to invest in people, because they remain the differentiator in an AI-augmented world. And we’ll continue to hold ourselves to a standard where the technology we help build leaves the world meaningfully better than we found it.

Mike Sutcliff,

Chief Executive Officer and Director,

Thoughtworks