Most organizations don’t struggle to imagine what AI can do.
They struggle to make it work on what they already have.
Legacy platforms, fragmented architectures and years of accumulated technical debt slow everything down from innovation to cost efficiency.
AI isn’t the hard part.
Transforming the systems it depends on is.
At AWS Summit Toronto, Thoughtworks will show how organizations are using AWS Transform (ATX) and AI/works™ to modernize core systems, reduce cost of change and unlock AI, at speed and at scale.
Stop by our booth #424 to see how agentic-enabled modernization is reshaping how software is rebuilt, not just extended.
We helped define agile. We helped define microservices.
We’re doing it again for the transformation era.
AI that works. Because transformation can’t wait.
AI that works, after hours
Join Thoughtworks for an evening of drinks and conversation after AWS Summit Toronto.
Unwind after the summit with great drinks, a lively atmosphere, and a great mix of people from across the tech and business community. This gathering is open to AWS Summit attendees, whether you’re continuing conversations from the day or just stopping by to connect.
Date: Wednesday, June 3
Time: 6:00 - 8:30 pm
Location: Kelly's Landing (123 Front St. W, Toronto, ON M5J 2M2)
Turn cloud potential into AI that works
As an AWS Premier Partner, Thoughtworks brings engineering discipline and AI-first thinking to help you move from legacy constraints to intelligent, cloud-native systems on AWS.
Our teams apply proven frameworks and delivery practices to accelerate modernization, reduce risk and turn AWS capabilities into measurable business impact.