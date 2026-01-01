Most organizations don’t struggle to imagine what AI can do.

They struggle to make it work on what they already have.

Legacy platforms, fragmented architectures and years of accumulated technical debt slow everything down from innovation to cost efficiency.

AI isn’t the hard part.

Transforming the systems it depends on is.

At AWS Summit Toronto, Thoughtworks will show how organizations are using AWS Transform (ATX) and AI/works™ to modernize core systems, reduce cost of change and unlock AI, at speed and at scale.

Stop by our booth #424 to see how agentic-enabled modernization is reshaping how software is rebuilt, not just extended.

We helped define agile. We helped define microservices.





We’re doing it again for the transformation era.

AI that works. Because transformation can’t wait.