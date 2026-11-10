It's a fixed-price proof of the upgrade on one of your applications. You give us one legacy .NET Framework app, and in 10 business days we deliver it compiled, tested and running on .NET 10. A tech lead and a senior developer do the work, backed by our .NET Modernization Accelerator. You see the result on your own code before you commit to the rest of the estate.
Your .NET upgrade keeps losing to the roadmap
.NET Framework applications run only on Windows. That ties you to Windows Server licenses and to framework versions that that are running out of support: 4.6.1 and earlier have already lost it, and 4.6.2 follows on Jan. 12, 2027. Most teams know this. The upgrade still loses to other roadmap items, because no one has the spare engineering capacity to take it on.
The target matters too. .NET 5 was the first version to run on Linux and macOS as well as Windows, but its support ended in May 2022, just 18 months after release. Teams that moved to it had to move again almost right away. We skip that step and take your app straight to .NET 10, which is supported through November 2028.
The sprint closes the gap for one app: 10 business days, a flat fee and about half a day of your team's time.
Prove it on one app, then move the estate
Both offers run on the Thoughtworks .NET Modernization Accelerator: more than 270 fixes on earlier client upgrades, AI for the changes that need judgment and an engineer reviewing every change.
Thoughtworks .NET 10 Sprint
One app. 10 days. $10K. Give us one legacy .NET Framework application. In 10 business days it's compiled, tested and running on .NET 10, so you see the upgrade work on your own code before you commit to the rest of the estate.
Thoughtworks .NET Modernization Accelerator
Your whole estate. Fixed fee. Fixed timeline. Move your .NET Framework estate to .NET 10 for a fee and a date you know before work starts. Expect four weeks for a small estate and 12 weeks for about 80 projects. We agree scope, timeline and fee in an AWS Marketplace private offer.
From code in to code out in 10 business days
Here is how it works
See the full scope, fit and handover
Get the details of what's included, which apps fit and what you receive at handover.
Real codebases, moved to .NET 10 in days
The Thoughtworks .NET Modernization Accelerator has moved real production codebases to .NET 10 in days, not months.
- Big number: 250,000 lines
- Who: A leading European airline
- Detail: The accelerator's automated upgrade run took 4 days and about $750 of tool compute. The codebase now runs partially cross-platform on .NET 10.
- Stack line: Legacy .NET Framework, moving to .NET 10, the current long-term support release.
- Big number: 60,000 lines
- Who: A European environmental services company
- Detail: The automated upgrade run took 2 days and about $300 of tool compute. The codebase compiles and runs on .NET 10.
- Stack line: Legacy .NET Framework, moving to .NET 10, the current long-term support release.
- Big number: 9–12 months → 21 hours
- Who: A large enterprise estate
- Detail: 235,000 lines across seven complex legacy stacks. The manual baseline for the work: 9–12 months. The accelerator's automated run on a third of the estate: 21 hours of tool time.
- Stack line: Legacy .NET Framework, moving to .NET 10, the current long-term support release.
Why Thoughtworks
- AWS Premier Tier Services Partner
- AWS Data and Analytics Global Partner of the Year, 2025
- AWS Marketplace ready
- An active Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS, co-investing in joint growth for our clients
- More than 600 AWS-certified Thoughtworkers
- More than 15 years modernizing .NET applications
Contact us
Get in touch with our team regarding your AWS inquiry. Select from the options below to submit your inquiry .
Frequently asked questions
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We need four things from you:
Two hours for a working session on how the app is used today.
Two hours to review the upgraded app in QA.
Read access to your repository and a running copy of the current app.
An environment you provision for us to build and verify on.
In total, that's about half a day of your team's time, spread across two weeks.
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The sprint is a $10,000 flat fee for one application. AWS infrastructure you use for testing is billed separately by AWS. For a whole estate, we agree scope, timeline and fee in an AWS Marketplace private offer before work starts.
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.NET 8 and .NET 9 both ended support on November 10, 2026, so moving to either one starts a new clock. .NET 10 is a long-term support release, supported through November 2028. We move your applications straight to .NET 10 and test them there, so you skip interim upgrades.
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The sprint suits one self-contained, independently deployable application with fewer than 250,000 lines of code, built as an API or a web app. If your app doesn't fit, or you have several, the Thoughtworks .NET Modernization Accelerator covers whole estates, including legacy frameworks such as Web Forms, Windows Forms, WCF and Entity Framework.
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You keep the upgraded code and decide what comes next. Most .NET Framework estates run more than one application. Once the sprint shows the upgrade works on your first app, we scope the rest of the estate at a fixed fee, priced off what we've already shown on your stack.
Not a .Net Framework app?
If your estate includes mainframe or custom code, start with our AI/works™ and AWS Transform workshop. In three days we map your legacy estate and shape your roadmap. It's fixed-price and AWS-funded for qualifying engagements.