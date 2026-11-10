Your .NET upgrade keeps losing to the roadmap

.NET Framework applications run only on Windows. That ties you to Windows Server licenses and to framework versions that that are running out of support: 4.6.1 and earlier have already lost it, and 4.6.2 follows on Jan. 12, 2027. Most teams know this. The upgrade still loses to other roadmap items, because no one has the spare engineering capacity to take it on.

The target matters too. .NET 5 was the first version to run on Linux and macOS as well as Windows, but its support ended in May 2022, just 18 months after release. Teams that moved to it had to move again almost right away. We skip that step and take your app straight to .NET 10, which is supported through November 2028.

The sprint closes the gap for one app: 10 business days, a flat fee and about half a day of your team's time.