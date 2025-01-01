Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Fourkind is now Thoughtworks

In the beginning of 2021 Thoughtworks acquired Fourkind, a consultancy combining machine learning and data science with strategy, design and engineering. Starting January 2022, Fourkind will be Thoughtworks Finland and Thoughtworks Netherlands.
Jonne Heikkinen
Embracing the Thoughtworks brand is a logical next step in our integration to further develop Thoughtwork's AI business. Our team is known for solving the toughest challenges in the field of AI and as Thoughtworks Finland we will continue to operate as a center of excellence for AI, delivering extraordinary impact for our clients both locally and globally.
Jonne Heikkinen
Managing Director at Thoughtworks Finland
Clapping hands
Finland
Press release

Thoughtworks announced its second acquisition in early 2021 and has agreed to acquire Fourkind, a privately-held Finnish consulting services firm that combines machine learning and data science with strategy, design and engineering. This acquisition expanded Thoughtworks’ European footprint and significantly improves Thoughtworks ability to support and service clients in Finland and the Nordics.

Read more
Martin ter Horst
Fourkinds' Amsterdam presence provides the ideal platform to quickly build the Thoughtworks Netherlands business. Kicking off in 2022 we will scale up our local team and leverage the global Thoughtworks expertise and operations to support the full Thoughtworks service offering and deliver extraordinary impact in the Netherlands.
Martin ter Horst
Managing Director, Thoughtworks Netherlands
Your local experts

Martin ter Horst

Martin ter Horst

Managing Director, Netherlands

Meet Martin
Patrick Kuster

Patrick Kuster

Head of Demand, Finland

Meet Patrick
Michaela Holmström

Michaela Holmström

Senior Marketing Manager, Finland

Meet Michaela

