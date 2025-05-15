Thoughtworks Named as an Iconic Partner by The Valuable 500, Joining a Global Movement to Advance Disability Inclusion

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI expertise, is proud to share that it has joined the Valuable 500 as an Iconic Partner to help end disability exclusion in business and society.

The Valuable 500 is a global business collective of over 500 companies committed to ending disability exclusion. It brings together some of the world’s most influential organizations to drive inclusion for the 1.3 billion people living with a disability. Through synchronized collective action, the Valuable 500 works to transform business systems and advance a more inclusive society.

“We’re delighted to join the Valuable 500 as an Iconic Partner and we see it as an invitation to deepen our responsibility,” said Matthew Johnston, Global Program Manager for Disability Inclusion at Thoughtworks. “Inclusion is a continuous journey and this partnership will help us learn from others, share what we’ve learned and collaborate toward meaningful change.”

A platform for greater impact

By being one of only 16 Iconic Partners, Thoughtworks is showing its ongoing commitment to disability inclusion, accessibility and social impact. This select group of organizations provides extended support to The Valuable 500—in Thoughtworks’ case, by serving as Functional and Technology Advisors for the development of the Digital Engagement Hub, a platform designed to help all members collaborate, share knowledge and best practices and amplify their collective impact.

Thoughtworks assessed their engagement hub's technical infrastructure to clarify vision, purpose and roadmap, improving the understanding of systems and value delivery. This involved linking strategy to the product roadmap, prioritizing a functionality backlog for frequent member value, emphasizing security and data privacy and leveraging open-source technology for wider talent access.

"Transforming the business landscape requires uniting diverse strengths toward a common purpose of ending disability exclusion. As one of our iconic partners, Thoughtworks has played an important role in realising this vision by enhancing our engagement hub's capabilities, creating pathways for deeper collaboration among our community of leaders”, says Katy Talikowska, Chief Executive Officer, the Valuable 500. “Their commitment reinforces what makes our collective movement so powerful - when businesses apply their core capabilities to disability inclusion, we create an unstoppable force for change that benefits everyone."

Supporting resources:

About The Valuable 500

Valuable 500 is the global organization of over 500 partners and companies working together to end disability exclusion. Unified in our purpose to accelerate inclusion for the one in five people living with a disability, we transform business systems to transform society. By engaging with the world’s most influential business leaders and brands, the Valuable 500 now has a market cap of over $23 trillion, combined revenues of over $8 trillion and employs a staggering 22 million people worldwide. We drive change through Synchronised Collective Action. Channelling the power of over 500 partners and companies working in harmony – moving in the same direction, at the same time, against the same system barrier.

Media contact:

Ryan Curtis-Johnston, Chief Communications Officer, the Valuable 500

Email: ryan.curtis-johnson@thevaluable500.com

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Media contact:

Kathrin Jansing, Head of public relations, Thoughtworks Europe

Email: kathrin.jansing@thoughtworks.com