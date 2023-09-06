Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering, today announced that it will take part in the following conferences with the investment community:

Wolfe Research

TMT Conference

San Francisco, CA

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Meetings only

Citi

Global Technology and GEMS Conference

New York, NY

Thursday, September 7, 2023

Fireside at 1:00 – 1:40 p.m. ET

Piper Sandler

Growth Frontiers Conference

Nashville, TN

Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Fireside at 9:00 – 9:25 a.m. CT

Timing and participation may be subject to change.

Webcast information will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com







About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 11,500 Thoughtworkers strong across 51 offices in 18 countries. For 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Thoughtworks uses and intends to continue to use our investor relations website at https://investors.thoughtworks.com and social media, @thoughtworks on Twitter and LinkedIn, as a means of publicly disclosing material information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation Fair Disclosure. Investors should monitor these channels in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.

