Thoughtworks to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Thoughtworks to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

August 01, 2022  - Chicago

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, will report financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Monday, August 15, 2022 before market open.  Following the release of results, Thoughtworks will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET also on Monday, August 15, 2022.

 

To register for the conference call please use this link

 

The webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com

 

The archived webcast will also be made available on the investor relations section of the Thoughtworks website.

 

Thoughtworks uses and intends to use the investor relations section of our website https://investors.thoughtworks.com and social media, @thoughtworks on Twitter and LinkedIn, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Investors should monitor these channels, in addition to following the company's press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts.  

 

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 11,000+ people strong across 49 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

 

Investor relations:

investor-relations@thoughtworks.com

 

Media relations:

Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations

linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com

+1 (646) 581-2568

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.