Marcelo De Santis, Chief Digital Officer of Thoughtworks North America Named to HITEC’s Prestigious HITEC 100 List for 2023

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), announced Marcelo De Santis, chief digital officer, Thoughtworks North America, has been named to the 2023 HITEC 100 list of the most influential and notable Hispanic professionals in the technology industry.

The HITEC 100 list is a compilation of the top Hispanic professionals in the technology industry from across the United States and celebrates their leadership and achievements in all sectors of the industry. Awardees are evaluated on their accomplishments in the ever-changing global landscape of technology and for their mentoring and professional development activities. Individuals included on the list were selected by the 2022 Awards Committee. Nominations are solicited from HITEC members and the public.

“We are honored to highlight and recognize the top 100 Hispanics in technology,” said Lúcia Soares, HITEC Awards Committee Chair, Board of Directors. “This year, we opened our aperture to include executives in non-technology roles, but who are driving technology transformation in their organizations because all businesses are being fueled by the energy of technology disruption. The caliber of 2023 HITEC 100 awardees is stellar and representative of the diversity in backgrounds, industries and impact in business results. Congratulations to all – we are proud of our best and know you will inspire many more to come.”

“It has been a source of pride and privilege for me to witness the caliber of leadership from our community, our Familia,” said Guillermo Diaz, Jr., HITEC Chairman. “For almost 15 years, seeing the evolution and the transformation of HITEC as an organization starting with the founders and the leaders who paved the way for even more Hispanics in Technology. And now, this amazing group of awardees has shown us and more importantly the next generation that they ‘can be what they can see’. Congratulations to the HITEC 100 and keep inspiring for yourselves and those looking up to you!”

“These 100 leaders represent the best of our community and they embody our larger vision of how Hispanics technology leaders can make lasting impact in our communities,” said Omar Duque, HITEC President.

“I am extremely honored to receive this recognition from HITEC, a community that has provided unconditional mentorship and support throughout my professional career,” said Marcelo De Santis, chief digital officer, Thoughtworks North America. “By receiving this award, I renew my commitment to support diversity and inclusion in the technology industry by providing exposure, mentorship and opportunity to the next generation of Hispanic technology leaders and entrepreneurs to shape a better society by making technology an undeniable and equitable source of sustainable businesses and human progress.”

HITEC is a premiere global executive leadership organization of senior business and technology executives who have built outstanding careers in the tech industry. HITEC’s vision is to accelerate the power and impact of Hispanic technology leaders, achieving lasting equity from the classroom to the boardroom.

The awardees on the HITEC 100 list will be recognized in person during the HITEC 100 & Corporate Awards Gala on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. To view the full list of the HITEC 100, please visit: www.hitecglobal.org/

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About HITEC

HITEC is a premier global executive leadership organization of senior business and IT technology executives who have built outstanding careers in information technology. HITEC's premier network spans the Americas and is focused on building stronger technology and executive leaders, leadership teams, corporations, and role models in a rapidly changing, flatter, and information technology centric world. These global leaders include executives leading Global 1000 corporations while others lead some of the largest Hispanic-owned technology firms across the Americas.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 12,000+ people strong across 50 offices in 17 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Media contact:

Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations

Email: linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com

Phone: +1 (646) 581-2568