With digitalisation rapidly transforming industries in Singapore and across the world, there is opportunity for further collaboration between the public and private sectors for the up-skilling and re-skilling of talent. This was a key theme emphasised today at a fireside chat organised by Thoughtworks. Guest-of-Honour Dr Janil Puthucheary, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Transport, participated a discussion with Thoughtworks CEO, Guo Xiao.

“Singapore is at the forefront of technological progress in our region, spearheading new digital initiatives including the move towards the commercial cloud. Thoughtworks has long been supporting impactful public sector projects, and we look forward to deeper collaborations with the government to drive meaningful synergies. We are fully committed to enhancing our existing programmes and look forward to launching new initiatives this year,” said Guo Xiao, President and CEO, Thoughtworks.

“We live in an exciting age where everyone, including enterprises, government and workers, are looking for new ways to come together and seize growth opportunities created with Singapore’s digital transformation. Through the TechSkills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative, IMDA brings together companies such as Thoughtworks with Singapore workers to bolster ICT professional development and equip our workers with the relevant skills to meet the high demand for tech capabilities. Beyond the good work developed by our companies, we welcome new ideas and partners in this journey,” said Howie Lau, Chief Industry Development Officer, IMDA

The ongoing accomplishments of public-private programs in growing and persifying the local technology talent pool were discussed in length by the panel. Since its launch in December 2017, the Thoughtworks Jumpstart! Program — an immersive coaching and mentoring program targeted primarily at inpiduals from non-ICT backgrounds seeking careers in software development — has seen tremendous success with the initial batch of trainees securing coveted tech roles. Jumpstart! is a collaboration between Thoughtworks and IMDA’s Tech Immersion and Placement Program (TIPP) under the TeSA initiative.

In May 2018, Thoughtworks also launched the Technology Immersion Program supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB). This 12-month program provides intensive, hands-on training in agile software development for passionate university graduates, entry-level software developers and mid-career switchers.

“Given rapid technological advancements in today’s digital economy, we have to support our workforce to take on new-tech jobs and skills.” said Mr. Ang Chin Tah, Director, Infocomms and Media, EDB. “The Thoughtworks Technology Immersion Program is an exciting opportunity for people of different backgrounds and experiences to come together to develop their digital skills. EDB looks forward to collaborating with more companies like Thoughtworks, to inspire Singapore’s next generation of workers in pursuing careers in the digital space.”

Thoughtworks continues to partner with government stakeholders and private sector partners to develop programs that support the growth and development of Singapore’s tech talent pipeline. Inpiduals can find out more about these programs by contacting info-sg@thoughtworks.com.



