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Fraud advisory: Thoughtworks impersonation

 

Thoughtworks is aware of fraudulent emails being sent from thoughtworksusa[.]com, a domain that is not owned, operated or authorised by Thoughtworks.

 

The sender is impersonating a Thoughtworks employee and contacting event planners and vendors about a fake event. Recipients may be asked to accept a card payment and then transfer part of the funds to another supplier. This is an advance-fee or overpayment scam.

 

There is no indication that Thoughtworks systems, accounts or data have been compromised. We have notified the relevant authorities and service providers and continue to monitor the situation.

 

Should you receive an inquiry from any email domain other than @thoughtworks.com do not reply, open attachments, make payments or transfer funds. Verify any request using known contacts or through fraud@thoughtworks.com.

 

Anyone who has sent money should contact their bank immediately and report the incident to the relevant law enforcement or cybercrime authority.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.