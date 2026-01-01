Fraud advisory: Thoughtworks impersonation

Thoughtworks is aware of fraudulent emails being sent from thoughtworksusa[.]com, a domain that is not owned, operated or authorised by Thoughtworks.

The sender is impersonating a Thoughtworks employee and contacting event planners and vendors about a fake event. Recipients may be asked to accept a card payment and then transfer part of the funds to another supplier. This is an advance-fee or overpayment scam.

There is no indication that Thoughtworks systems, accounts or data have been compromised. We have notified the relevant authorities and service providers and continue to monitor the situation.

Should you receive an inquiry from any email domain other than @thoughtworks.com do not reply, open attachments, make payments or transfer funds. Verify any request using known contacts or through fraud@thoughtworks.com.

Anyone who has sent money should contact their bank immediately and report the incident to the relevant law enforcement or cybercrime authority.