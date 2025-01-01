The Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) isn't just changing the automotive world, it's actively redefining strategies, partnerships, and priorities across the industry. From Tier 1 suppliers to OEMs and tech giants, every player is bringing their unique game plan to the table.

This webinar dives deep into the multifaceted strategies shaping the SDV ecosystem. Join industry leaders from Infineon, Mercedes-Benz, Snowflake, and Thoughtworks on the panel as they unpack the biggest questions and opportunities driving this shift.

Key highlights

Global vs. local strategies: How regulatory demands impact scalability.

Collaboration & competition: Striking a balance between partnership and differentiation.

Legacy vs. modern systems: Modernizing tech without risking continuity.

Customer-centric innovations: Creating real value through personalization and digital continuity.

Accelerating progress: Unpacking opportunities for industry-wide collaboration.

Why attend?

This webinar is designed for automotive professionals, tech innovators, and business leaders who want to gain clarity and actionable insights into the opportunities and challenges driving SDV innovation.