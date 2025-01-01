Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
One ecosystem, many plays: Decoding SDV strategies across the industry

Tuesday, July 15 | 11am - 12pm CET
The Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) isn't just changing the automotive world, it's actively redefining strategies, partnerships, and priorities across the industry. From Tier 1 suppliers to OEMs and tech giants, every player is bringing their unique game plan to the table.

 

This webinar dives deep into the multifaceted strategies shaping the SDV ecosystem. Join industry leaders from Infineon, Mercedes-Benz, Snowflake, and Thoughtworks on the panel as they unpack the biggest questions and opportunities driving this shift.

 

Key highlights

 

  • Global vs. local strategies: How regulatory demands impact scalability.

  • Collaboration & competition: Striking a balance between partnership and differentiation.

  • Legacy vs. modern systems: Modernizing tech without risking continuity.

  • Customer-centric innovations: Creating real value through personalization and digital continuity.

  • Accelerating progress: Unpacking opportunities for industry-wide collaboration.

 

Why attend?

 

This webinar is designed for automotive professionals, tech innovators, and business leaders who want to gain clarity and actionable insights into the opportunities and challenges driving SDV innovation.

Speakers

Headshot Joerg Seitter

Joerg Seitter

Distinguished Engineer and Technical Lead Automotive Software

 

Infineon Technologies

Meet Joerg
Headshot of Markus Rettstatt

Markus Rettstatt

Vice President Software Defined Car

 

Mercedes-Benz Tech Innovation GmbH

Meet Markus
Headshot of Martin Gutberlet

Martin Gutberlet

Industry Principal, Manufacturing - EMEA

 

Snowflake

Meet Martin
Headshot Michael Fait

Michael Fait

Head of Software-Defined Vehicles

 

Thoughtworks

Meet Michael
Headshot Sriram J

Sriram J

Principal Consultant

 

Thoughtworks

Meet Sriram

