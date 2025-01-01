Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Volume 33

Technology Radar webinar

Be the first to hear which technologies

will shape 2026.

     

The software landscape is shifting faster than ever. AI isn't just evolving — it's fundamentally changing how we build, deploy and secure systems. Don't wait for the published edition. 

 

Join Thoughtworks' leading technologists for an exclusive preview of Vol 33 and gain the insights that will define your technical decisions in 2026. Listen to them bring their unique perspectives on emerging technologies and what they mean for engineering teams worldwide.

 

Seats are limited, and demand is high. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the conversation that will shape 2026.

Choose the session that works best for you.

Composite of western zone speakers

Western (Wednesday, October 29)

 

Alessio Ferri, Nimisha Asthagiri, Christopher Hastings

 

London 3.00 pm | San Francisco 8.00 am  | Quito 10.00 am  | New York 11.00 am | Frankfurt 4.00 pm | Santiago 12.00 pm | Bengaluru 8.30 pm | Brasília 12.00 pm  

Composite of eastern zone speakers

Eastern (Thursday, October 30)

 

Bharani Subramaniam, Chris Chakrit Riddhagni, Manisha Jain

 

Bengaluru 11 am | London 5.30 am | Bangkok 12.30 pm | Singapore 1.30 pm | Beijing 1.30 pm | Sydney 4.30 pm


👉 Register Now

 

Know a colleague who might be interested? Just forward them this invitation.

Be a part of the conversation

