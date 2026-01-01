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From monoliths to modern services: a roadmap for state government Back

Session highlights

  • The composable agency model: How replacing monolithic silos with modular, reusable services created flexible public capabilities across departments.

  • Field-Tested Implementation Models: How agencies applied modern API wrappers over core platforms to enable enterprise AI roll-outs, yield higher workforce adoption, and recover valuable administrative hours daily.

  • Agentic AI in action: A live demonstration showcasing Gemini Enterprise operating within an agency’s FedRAMP environment to automate compliance checks, draft constituent communications, and maintain complete legal reasoning traces.

  • The 3-3-3 roadmap methodology: How leaders structured modernization into 3 days for ideation, 3 weeks for a prototype, and 3 months to a production MVP.

 

Our session experts

Nilanjan Sengupta
 

Head of Public Sector & Healthcare, Americas, Thoughtworks

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Mike O'Brien


Public Sector Growth and Consulting Leader, Thoughtworks

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Mike Snodgrass
 

AI Specialist, Google Public Sector

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Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.