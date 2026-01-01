Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
From monoliths to modern services: a roadmap for state government Back

Session highlights

  • The composable agency model: How replacing monolithic silos with modular, reusable services created flexible public capabilities across departments.

  • Field-Tested Implementation Models: How agencies applied modern API wrappers over core platforms to enable enterprise AI roll-outs, yield higher workforce adoption, and recover valuable administrative hours daily.

  • Agentic AI in action: A live demonstration showcasing Gemini Enterprise operating within an agency’s FedRAMP environment to automate compliance checks, draft constituent communications, and maintain complete legal reasoning traces.

  • The 3-3-3 roadmap methodology: How leaders structured modernization into 3 days for ideation, 3 weeks for a prototype, and 3 months to a production MVP.

 

Our session experts

Nilanjan Sengupta
 

Head of Public Sector & Healthcare, Americas, Thoughtworks

Learn more

Mike O'Brien


Public Sector Growth and Consulting Leader, Thoughtworks

Learn more

Mike Snodgrass
 

AI Specialist, Google Public Sector

Learn more

Book a session with our speakers

Book now