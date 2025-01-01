Closing the Strategy Gap: Building Business-Driven Observability

Principal Developer Advocate, Chronosphere

Paige Cruz is a Principal Developer Advocate at Chronosphere on a mission to make observability more approachable for everyone. She started in PeopleOps at New Relic, where she saw firsthand how data could drive change—sparking a fascination with analysis and storytelling. With her team’s support, she attended Hackbright, learned to code, and returned as a software engineer before pivoting to SRE at InVision, Lightstep, and Weedmaps. Drawing from experience on both the vendor and practitioner sides, she now helps teams navigate today’s open observability landscape. When she’s not nerding out on OTel, she’s spinning yarn, swooning over alpacas, or watching Bravo’s finest trash TV.