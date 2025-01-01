Closing the Strategy Gap: Building Business-Driven Observability with Chronosphere and Thoughtworks
Starting with tool selection often creates misalignment between observability capabilities and business needs.
In this session, Bill Hineline, Field CTO at Chronosphere, and Rickey Zachary, Global Lead Engineering Platforms at Thoughtworks, showed engineering leaders how to develop an observability strategy that starts with business objectives and ends with the right tools – not vice versa. Discover how to avoid common friction points, ensure comprehensive visibility, and build an observability practice that delivers real business value across the engineering organization.
Key takeaways
Aligning your Observability Strategy with Business Objectives
Understanding How to Scope Your Data Collection
Developing a Culture of Observability
Meet our experts
Bill Hineline
Field CTO, Chronosphere
Bill is the Field CTO at Chronosphere, where he advises customers on aligning business challenges with observability solutions using his practical insights. With 17 years at United Airlines in roles spanning IT operations, engineering, and digital marketing, he brings deep cross-functional expertise. As Director of Enterprise Observability, he focused on leveraging observability to enhance system reliability and improve customer experience. Earlier this year, Bill became a contributor to the Forbes Technology Council.
Rickey Zachary
Global Lead, Engineering Platforms, Thoughtworks
Rickey works with clients experiencing hyper growth to identify bottlenecks and help them reach improved outcomes and achieve product market fit. Rickey has worked with clients on large scale modernization, rearchitectures, and moving clients from monolithic architectures to microservice architecture. Further he has helped clients scale system performance and increase software delivery through improved developer experiences. Rickey has 15 plus years of experience working across start-ups and large enterprises in various domains such as retail, fintech, and government. He has focused on establishing deep technical knowledge in architecture modernization, developer effectiveness, and lean software delivery.
Paige Cruz
Principal Developer Advocate, Chronosphere
Paige Cruz is a Principal Developer Advocate at Chronosphere on a mission to make observability more approachable for everyone. She started in PeopleOps at New Relic, where she saw firsthand how data could drive change—sparking a fascination with analysis and storytelling. With her team’s support, she attended Hackbright, learned to code, and returned as a software engineer before pivoting to SRE at InVision, Lightstep, and Weedmaps. Drawing from experience on both the vendor and practitioner sides, she now helps teams navigate today’s open observability landscape. When she’s not nerding out on OTel, she’s spinning yarn, swooning over alpacas, or watching Bravo’s finest trash TV.