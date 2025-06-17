From AI hype to impact | Melbourne | June 17
From AI hype to Impact
Inspired by the trends highlighted in Volume 32 of Thoughtworks' Technology Radar, our next Technology Exchange will examine how AI, data, and observability are powering a new wave of business transformation across industries:
AI-powered coding assistants are boosting developer productivity, accelerating innovation and time-to-market.
Evolving observability tools are enhancing large language model (LLM) performance, making AI applications more reliable and effective.
Innovations in Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) are optimizing AI outputs, improving decision-making and customer experiences.
A growing focus on data management and product thinking is enabling organizations to unlock value from unstructured data—fueling innovation, efficiency, and competitive advantage.
At this event, we’ll look beyond individual tools and techniques to examine how these shifts are delivering meaningful business outcomes.
Event details
Date: Tuesday June 17, 2025
Time: 8:30 – 11:30am AEST
Location: Q Events, 123 Queen Street, Melbourne
This session is tailored for technology leaders navigating the complexities of AI, automation, and organizational change—bringing clarity to complex conversations, uncovering actionable opportunities, and fostering peer-to-peer exchange through an interactive panel, networking, and facilitated roundtable discussions.
Agenda
8:30am AEST
Check in, grab a coffee, and connect with peers over breakfast.
9:00am AEST
Gain insights into the latest trends and tools shaping the tech industry with a brief overview of the Technology Radar. Learn what’s capturing attention and driving innovation.
9:15am AEST
AI is revolutionizing software development and knowledge retrieval, but its true business impact remains a key question for many leaders. We’ll explore:
Finding the right balance: How organizations can effectively balance automation with human oversight to drive value beyond just reducing headcount.
AI-driven systems access: The risks and rewards of enabling AI agents to interact with critical systems—especially when handling customer-facing tasks—and how to ensure these systems deliver value while minimizing potential risks.
10:30am AEST
As systems grow more complex, real-time observability and smart data strategies are essential. In this session, we’ll explore:
Maximizing observability investment: How organizations can manage the rising costs of observability tools while ensuring they deliver actionable insights and measurable impact.
From data accumulation to actionable strategy: With data volumes increasing, how can organizations shift from simply collecting data to leveraging it as a strategic asset that drives informed decision-making?
11:15am AEST
We’ll wrap up the morning by highlighting key takeaways from the sessions. Afterwards, stay to connect with fellow attendees, share ideas, and build relationships with peers and industry professionals over light refreshments.
Speakers
Nigel Dalton
Social Scientist, Thoughtworks
Nigel is a Social Scientist at Thoughtworks, bringing over three decades of experience in technology and organisational change. A pioneer of Agile in Australia and former Chief Inventor at REA Group, he explores the intersection of technology, society, and business to drive sustainable innovation.
Andy Nolan
Director of AI for APAC, Thoughtworks
Andy leads AI innovation for Thoughtworks across APAC, leveraging emerging technologies like computer vision and machine learning to tackle real-world challenges in banking, energy, retail and SaaS.
Doug English
Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder, Culture Amp
Doug is a seasoned technology leader and has shaped the world’s leading employee experience platform, supporting over 25 million employees across 6,500+ companies. With a focus on innovation and scalable engineering, Doug has driven Culture Amp’s growth since its founding in 2010. He is also a Board Member for The Startup Network, offering his expertise to emerging ventures.
Fireside with Martin Fowler
Fireside with Martin Fowler, Chief Scientist, Thoughtworks and hosted by Andy Nolan, Director of AI Technologies, Thoughtworks
Martin Fowler reflects on the evolution of software from the Agile Manifesto to AI-driven platforms. He shares perspectives on building AI products, modernising legacy systems, using RAG for interrogation, and what defines great tech talent today.
Operationalizing AI for business impact
Heiko Gerin, Technical Director, APAC, Thoughtworks
The mainstreaming of AI — and generative AI in particular — is continuing apace. But as AI proliferates, it’s more evident that successfully operationalizing AI models and bringing them to production remains a challenge. From questionable output to unintended consequences, there are a host of real and projected scenarios that prevent organizations from leveraging AI to its full potential.
Catch up on the Technology Exchange!
Dive into previous Technology Exchange sessions and hear directly from industry leaders on the ideas, tools and techniques shaping tech today. Watch past recordings and discover fresh perspectives on design, engineering, AI and more!
Thoughtworks Technology Radar is a twice-yearly snapshot of tools, techniques, platforms, languages and frameworks. This knowledge-sharing tool is based on our global teams’ experience and highlights things you may want to explore on your projects. Each insight we share is represented by a blip. Blips may be new to the latest Radar volume, or they can move rings as our recommendation has changed. Explore the interactive version by quadrant, or download the PDF to read the Radar in full.