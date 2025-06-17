Inspired by the trends highlighted in Volume 32 of Thoughtworks' Technology Radar, our next Technology Exchange will examine how AI, data, and observability are powering a new wave of business transformation across industries:

AI-powered coding assistants are boosting developer productivity, accelerating innovation and time-to-market.

Evolving observability tools are enhancing large language model (LLM) performance, making AI applications more reliable and effective.

Innovations in Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) are optimizing AI outputs, improving decision-making and customer experiences.

A growing focus on data management and product thinking is enabling organizations to unlock value from unstructured data—fueling innovation, efficiency, and competitive advantage.

At this event, we’ll look beyond individual tools and techniques to examine how these shifts are delivering meaningful business outcomes.

Event details

Date: Tuesday June 17, 2025

Time: 8:30 – 11:30am AEST

Location: Q Events, 123 Queen Street, Melbourne

This session is tailored for technology leaders navigating the complexities of AI, automation, and organizational change—bringing clarity to complex conversations, uncovering actionable opportunities, and fostering peer-to-peer exchange through an interactive panel, networking, and facilitated roundtable discussions.