Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Abstract AI image
Abstract AI image

Tech Talk

Recife

Events and Conferences Back

Join us at the Thoughtworks Bucharest office for an interactive event dedicated to fostering a strong community of tech specialists. Based on our shared dedication to technical excellence and knowledge sharing, this event aims to create opportunities for connection, learning and empowerment through the exchange of ideas and practices.

 

Date: Thursday, February 26

Location: Thoughtworks Bucharest office

Time: 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

 

We’ll explore a structured approach to adopting AI in software delivery — from establishing strong engineering foundations and security guardrails, to validating ideas through measured pilots and ultimately, embedding AI into everyday development practice.


The session will feature talks by Inger Dickson, Product Delivery Principal and Gheorghe Paladi, software engineer at Thoughtworks.


Spaces are limited, so please register below to secure your spot. We look forward to seeing you.

Reserve your spot

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.