Book a meeting with us
Exploring the next frontiers of global finance. Join Thoughtworks senior leaders at Sibos 2025 as we exchange ideas, spark collaboration and share a bold perspective on the future of payments.
From real-time payments to AI-powered modernization, discover how Thoughtworks is shaping the future of cross-border payments. Meet with us to explore the latest in payments innovation, data, AI, security and digital assets and chart what’s next for the industry together.
Planning to attend? Schedule a one-on-one with our payments specialists at Sibos.
Discover how our cutting edge services and deep payments expertise fuel growth, power transformation, and give our clients a decisive edge.
Cut costs, accelerate flows, and boost transparency with ISO 20022, seamless customer journeys, and adaptive frameworks for digital assets.
Design and deliver payment systems that are instant, compliant, and resilient — enabling frictionless transactions anywhere in the world.
Turn payments data into a strategic asset: enabling smarter decisioning, advanced analytics, stronger risk management, and richer customer experiences.
Harness the power of Generative AI to transform your business and modernise technology and embrace AI first software delivery.
Meet the team
Christian Raab
Director, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance - DACH & Nordics, Thoughtworks