Meet us

Sibos 2025

29 Sept - 2 Oct, Frankfurt
Book a meeting with us

 

Exploring the next frontiers of global finance. Join Thoughtworks senior leaders at Sibos 2025 as we exchange ideas, spark collaboration and share a bold perspective on the future of payments.

 

From real-time payments to AI-powered modernization, discover how Thoughtworks is shaping the future of cross-border payments. Meet with us to explore the latest in payments innovation, data, AI, security and digital assets and chart what’s next for the industry together.

 

Planning to attend? Schedule a one-on-one with our payments specialists at Sibos. 

Discover how our cutting edge services and deep payments expertise fuel growth, power transformation, and give our clients a decisive edge.

Transform cross-border payments

Cut costs, accelerate flows, and boost transparency with ISO 20022, seamless customer journeys, and adaptive frameworks for digital assets.

Build a modern payments infrastructure

Design and deliver payment systems that are instant, compliant, and resilient — enabling frictionless transactions anywhere in the world.

Unlock growth with payments data

Turn payments data into a strategic asset: enabling smarter decisioning, advanced analytics, stronger risk management, and richer customer experiences.

Become an AI native organization

Harness the power of Generative AI to transform your business and modernise technology and embrace AI first software delivery.

Meet the team

Headshot of Alla Gancz

Alla Gancz

Payments Vertical Leader, Thoughtworks

Headshot of Christian Raab

Christian Raab

Director, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance - DACH & Nordics, Thoughtworks

Headshot Davnit Singh

Davnit Singh

Director, Banking, Financial Services and Insurance, Thoughtworks 

headshot Mark Davies

Mark Davies

SVP and Global Head of BFSI Vertical and Americas, Thoughtworks

Featured client stories

