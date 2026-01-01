Future of payments forum

Join the discussion
Building the next generation payments infrastructure for instant, intelligent and agentic payments
Join us at the Thoughtworks office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, for an exclusive roundtable on the future of payments technology and how to prepare for the agentic future. We will explore the future outlook and key priorities for the payments industry in Europe.
We will move beyond high-level strategy to address the engineering reality of building scalable and resilient payments infrastructure that operates 24/7 and supports instant payments. Drawing on real-world experience, we’ll discuss how to transform legacy stacks and modernize for an AI-native future without engaging in high-risk migrations.
We are excited to explore the future outlook for instant and cross border payments, and digital currencies, in the context of payments innovation and modernization and unveil the possibilities of agentic commerce.
Agenda
4:30 PM - 5:00 pm
Join us for arrivals and refreshments. Connect with your peers before the discussion begins.
5:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Thoughtworks, Mechanical Orchard and NVIDIA
Explore the transformative potential of payments modernization, including:
Rebuilding the core: Modernizing legacy systems into composable, API-first, event-driven, and ISO 20022-native cores for real-time processing and autonomous transactions.
Rewiring for agents: Leveraging AI-driven Payment Foundation Models to enhance efficiency across operations, from risk and fraud prevention to personalization and retention. The challenges and opportunities of building agentic payments infrastructure. Emerging protocols and standards for autonomous transactions.
Reimagining value: Engineering for resilience and enabling rapid change with platform engineering and API-first design.
5:30 PM - 6:15 PM
A conversation with industry leaders on navigating the next wave of innovation in payments across Europe and beyond. Topics include:
Key priorities for the payments industry in 2026
The future outlook for Digital Euro and digital currencies
Regulatory outlook & the European Payments Package
- The future of cross-border payments & Swift Ledger
6:15 PM - 8:30 PM
Engage in an open, peer-to-peer exchange of practical insights. Share challenges, discuss real-world solutions, and network with peers over dinner.
Speakers
Alla Gancz
Global Head of Payments, Thoughtworks
Arjan Bol
Managing Director, Dutch Payments Association
Georgios Kolovos
Payments and FinTech Leader, NVIDIA
Daniel Van Delft
CEO, Currence iDEAL and EPI Operations
Irene Sadler
CMO, Mechanical Orchard
Request an invitation
These sessions are subject to acceptance and capped to ensure high-quality peer interaction.