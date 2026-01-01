Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Future of Payments Forum

April 15, Amsterdam
Events and Conferences Back

Building the next generation payments infrastructure for instant, intelligent and agentic payments

 

Join us at the Thoughtworks office in Amsterdam, Netherlands, for an exclusive roundtable on the future of payments technology and how to prepare for the agentic future. We will explore the future outlook and key priorities for the payments industry in Europe.

 

We will move beyond high-level strategy to address the engineering reality of building scalable and resilient payments infrastructure that operates 24/7 and supports instant payments. Drawing on real-world experience, we’ll discuss how to transform legacy stacks and modernize for an AI-native future without engaging in high-risk migrations.

 

We are excited to explore the future outlook for instant and cross border payments, and digital currencies, in the context of payments innovation and modernization and unveil the possibilities of agentic commerce.

Agenda

April 15, 2026

4:30 PM - 5:00 pm

Welcome & arrivals

Join us for arrivals and refreshments. Connect with your peers before the discussion begins.

5:00 PM - 5:30 PM

Supercharging payments modernization and payment foundation models

Thoughtworks, Mechanical Orchard and NVIDIA

Explore the transformative potential of payments modernization, including:

  • Rebuilding the core: Modernizing legacy systems into composable, API-first, event-driven, and ISO 20022-native cores for real-time processing and autonomous transactions.

  • Rewiring for agents: Leveraging AI-driven Payment Foundation Models to enhance efficiency across operations, from risk and fraud prevention to personalization and retention. The challenges and opportunities of building agentic payments infrastructure. Emerging protocols and standards for autonomous transactions.

  • Reimagining value: Engineering for resilience and enabling rapid change with platform engineering and API-first design.

5:30 PM - 6:15 PM

Panel discussion moderated by Alla Gancz

A conversation with industry leaders on navigating the next wave of innovation in payments across Europe and beyond. Topics include:

  • Key priorities for the payments industry in 2026 

  • The future outlook for Digital Euro and digital currencies 

  • Regulatory outlook & the European Payments Package

  • The future of cross-border payments & Swift Ledger

6:15 PM - 8:30 PM

Open discussion, networking and dinner

Engage in an open, peer-to-peer exchange of practical insights. Share challenges, discuss real-world solutions, and network with peers over dinner.

Speakers

Alla Granc

Alla Gancz

Global Head of Payments, Thoughtworks

Arjan Bol

Arjan Bol

Managing Director, Dutch Payments Association

Georgios Kolovos

Georgios Kolovos

Payments and FinTech Leader, NVIDIA

Daniel Van Delft

Daniel Van Delft

CEO, Currence iDEAL and EPI Operations

Irene Sadler

Irene Sadler

CMO, Mechanical Orchard

Request an invitation

These sessions are subject to acceptance and capped to ensure high-quality peer interaction.

