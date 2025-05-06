Driving innovation and security for the future of software-defined vehicles

Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) are shaping the future of the automotive industry, transforming cars into intelligent, connected systems. These feature-rich vehicles rely on a complex interplay of hardware and software, and include numerous electronic control units (ECUs) that manage everything from electric charging to autonomous driving. This increased software reliance, however, creates new cybersecurity vulnerabilities, making robust, best-in-class security critical. That’s where cryptographic services come into play.
Our client, a global automotive manufacturer, is committed to achieving the gold standard of digital security for its next-generation of software-defined vehicles. Central to this vision is the seamless integration of cryptographic services across all teams responsible for providing the devices that enable the software to run in the car.
Delivering scalable, secure solutions for a connected future
Partnering with Thoughtworks, the client sought to address critical challenges stemming from its move to software-defined vehicles: rising demand for security services, limited in-house expertise, inconsistent security implementations across their Electronic Control Unit teams, and the need to streamline processes and reduce costs.
In close collaboration, we developed a comprehensive, one-stop cryptographic platform. This scalable and user-friendly solution centralizes all cryptographic services in-house, which ensures consistency, flexibility, enhanced security, cost reduction, reduced supplier reliance and streamlined workflows.
Over three transformative years, the cryptographic platform grew into a scalable and highly extensible platform based on Azure cloud, delivering a suite of critical solutions tailored to meet the ECU team’s needs, such as facilitation of cryptographic processes to secure critical systems and communication within the vehicle through encryption and cryptographic signatures.
Measurable results: security, efficiency and cost savings
Building the cryptographic platform went beyond being a technological endeavour; it was a collaboration rooted in shared vision and trust. By adopting agile methodologies and fostering close communication with stakeholders across the organization, we created a delivery environment that resulted in measurable impact and strengthened relationships.
Overall, Thoughtworks has provided significant value across five key areas:
- Delivered reusable, extensible, working products that users need, that save time and improve security for users and for the client.
- Brought best practice agile ways of working with the willingness to flex with client needs.
- Established and embedded a strong security mindset leaving a lasting legacy of “security first” within the client and internal development teams.
- Delivered transition excellence with structured and well executed skills and knowledge transfer to internal development teams.
- Built a trusted project delivery environment for delivery that fostered exceptional client relationships over time.
Impact delivered
Enhanced security for vehicle software
Increased efficiency in cryptographic operations
Reduced costs by centralizing services and reducing vendor dependency
Improved control over resources and operations
Faster time-to-market for new features and functionalities
Pioneering the future of secure automotive innovation
The future of automotive innovation depends on secure, agile and scalable solutions to meet the challenges of a software-driven world. With the cryptographic platform as a foundation, our client is well-equipped to lead the next wave of transformation in the industry, paving the way for safer, smarter and more secure autonomous vehicles on the road.