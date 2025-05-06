Driving innovation and security for the future of software-defined vehicles

Software-defined vehicles (SDVs) are shaping the future of the automotive industry, transforming cars into intelligent, connected systems. These feature-rich vehicles rely on a complex interplay of hardware and software, and include numerous electronic control units (ECUs) that manage everything from electric charging to autonomous driving. This increased software reliance, however, creates new cybersecurity vulnerabilities, making robust, best-in-class security critical. That’s where cryptographic services come into play.

Our client, a global automotive manufacturer, is committed to achieving the gold standard of digital security for its next-generation of software-defined vehicles. Central to this vision is the seamless integration of cryptographic services across all teams responsible for providing the devices that enable the software to run in the car.

Delivering scalable, secure solutions for a connected future

Partnering with Thoughtworks, the client sought to address critical challenges stemming from its move to software-defined vehicles: rising demand for security services, limited in-house expertise, inconsistent security implementations across their Electronic Control Unit teams, and the need to streamline processes and reduce costs.

In close collaboration, we developed a comprehensive, one-stop cryptographic platform. This scalable and user-friendly solution centralizes all cryptographic services in-house, which ensures consistency, flexibility, enhanced security, cost reduction, reduced supplier reliance and streamlined workflows.

Over three transformative years, the cryptographic platform grew into a scalable and highly extensible platform based on Azure cloud, delivering a suite of critical solutions tailored to meet the ECU team’s needs, such as facilitation of cryptographic processes to secure critical systems and communication within the vehicle through encryption and cryptographic signatures.

Measurable results: security, efficiency and cost savings

Building the cryptographic platform went beyond being a technological endeavour; it was a collaboration rooted in shared vision and trust. By adopting agile methodologies and fostering close communication with stakeholders across the organization, we created a delivery environment that resulted in measurable impact and strengthened relationships.

Overall, Thoughtworks has provided significant value across five key areas: