Beyond the mainframe: Transforming legacy insurance systems with agentic AI

Legacy modernization powered by AI/works™

To address their modernization goals, the client requested that we start with a proof of concept (POC). The POC centered on the beneficiary change functionality, a core part of their life insurance policy system. The client initially provided 20,000 lines of HLASM code for this key process, but due to intricate system dependencies, the scope quickly expanded to 160,000 lines of intertwined HLASM and COBOL code.

AI/works™, Thoughtworks' agentic development platform, led the modernization of the extended warranty workload by applying our engineering effectiveness approach to tackle this complex web of legacy languages. Using Code to Spec — a capability within AI/works™ — we reverse engineered the code and generated detailed functional specifications, iteratively validated with client-side subject matter experts.



We also extended Code to Spec to support HLASM reverse engineering, a capability that did not exist prior to this engagement. Finally, we used Claude Code for forward engineering to come up with microservices, which included forward engineering mainframe screens built with assembler, COBOL and DB2 to new services built on React, Java Spring Boot and Postgres as part of the same POC.