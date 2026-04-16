Beyond the mainframe: Transforming legacy insurance systems with agentic AI

Navigating 40 years of technical debt

The organization relied on a core policy administration system to manage contracts, transaction details and other essential operations. This system contained four million lines of legacy code written in COBOL and IBM High Level Assembler (HLASM), two aging programming languages commonly found in long-standing financial environments. COBOL typically handles business processing, while HLASM is used for low-level, performance-critical tasks.

The architecture presented an added layer of complexity because the system featured COBOL programs calling HLASM code and HLASM modules calling back into COBOL, resulting in tightly coupled dependencies that made modernization even more challenging. The internal team responsible for maintaining this intricate codebase was nearing retirement, which created an urgent need for modernization. Initial in-house efforts to update the system proved slow, unproductive and unsustainable.