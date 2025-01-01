Angelica Perez Software Developer

Angelica Perez is a consultant and software developer at Thoughtworks San Francisco. She graduated from Stanford University with an undergraduate degree in Computer Science with a focus on Artificial Intelligence.

During her undergraduate career, Angelica used machine learning techniques to complete several software projects, including an automated crossword puzzle constructor and a Spanish to English translator.

At Thoughtworks, Angelica led a project team to create a machine learning system as part of the Thoughtworks Arts program. The system tracks human facial expressions as part of Karen Palmer's RIOT art project.