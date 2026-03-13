Introduction

The current noise from AI hype in software engineering is deafening. With new models and agentic tools emerging daily, it’s easy to fall into a trap of believing that the old ways of disciplined craftsmanship are obsolete. However, we believe that now more than ever, we need to get back to our origins. With this Cambrian period of rapid evolution, the industry is overlooking the knowledge behind the core practices of software engineering — ones that stopped being swept away by the chaos of rapid, unverified development in the past.

Our personal journey toward becoming better engineers began when we immersed ourselves in the foundational works of Kent Beck and Martin Fowler. Their books on Extreme Programming (XP), Test-Driven Development (TDD) and Refactoring, along with the timeless principles in The Pragmatic Programmer, shifted our perspective from simply ‘writing code’ to crafting software. By adopting these disciplines, we learned that quality isn’t an adjacent work — it’s the core of it. The hidden pearls of TDD in particular are not just legacy techniques; they’re the essential pillars we need to build the future of technology effectively. These resources taught us that being a great engineer isn't about complexity and velocity but instead about reliability and simplicity.

The discipline of proof

At its core, TDD is a disciplined process where you write a test before the actual code. This ensures your requirements are clear and your software is testable from day one. The process follows the red-green-refactor cycle. This involves:

Writing a small test that fails, defining the desired behavior (Red).

Writing the minimum code necessary to make the test pass (Green).

Cleaning up and improving the code's design while ensuring the test remains successful (Refactor).

However, our understanding of this process has evolved with experience. Early in our careers, we viewed writing tests merely as a verification practice, or a way to ensure the code does what it is supposed to do. As we mature, we start obsessing over metrics like test coverage or advanced techniques like mutation testing.

But the final realization is more profound. Tests are actually a form of living documentation. They prove that the code is valid by creating structures that demonstrate the hypothesis the code holds. Edsger Wybe Dijkstra discovered this principle in 1960, realizing programmers could use a hierarchy of postulates similar to that of mathematicians. Starting the implementation with the tests gives all of this for free, but there’s something more precious to be discovered.



Lean on feedback

"A Test Is the First User of Your Code" is one of the key lessons of Andy Hunt and Dave Thomas’ book The Pragmatic Programmer. It’s simple, direct and clear: when we write a test before the implementation, it becomes the first entity verifying the functionality to implement.

This shift in perspective is invaluable. If a test is difficult to write, it’s a clear signal the code will be difficult to use. Whether we’re designing a REST API or defining public methods in a class, we’re creating an architecture that shapes how other developers interact with our code. By treating the test as the initial client of our code, we naturally design more intuitive interfaces and ensure our software is born with usability in mind. The power of this mechanism extends beyond software engineering. It’s deeply rooted in behavioral psychology, particularly in the work of Daniel Kahneman and Richard H. Thaler. As humans, we rely on feedback to improve our performance, even in coding tasks.