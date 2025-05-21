I'm a strong believer that the best results come from empowered teams that have a shared understanding of the vision and operate independently. In other words, they take accountability for achieving the right thing. It’s enabled by fostering that shared understanding, providing consistent feedback, equipping them with the necessary resources and trusting in their ability to deliver. Challenges are inevitable, but empathy, open communication and even a bit of well-placed humour can make all the difference.

For instance, in my experience, teams that lack accountability often struggle with predictability. They may provide inaccurate estimates or conceal risks, potentially due to a fear of speaking up. This contrasts with teams that demonstrate strong accountability by communicating risks transparently and proactively, which allows for better planning and decision-making.

This is a sensible and practical approach that works. To position it another way, why would it make sense to load your teams with bureaucracy or for them to have to unnecessarily wait for decisions to be made? It's about fostering an environment where people are trusted, feel confident, supported and motivated to do their best work — it’s a place where they’re encouraged to solve problems directly and efficiently.



In this post I’ll share what actually worked for me to lead at scale — and what leading at scale actually means.