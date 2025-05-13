Time to stop paying for three-tier software support

If you’re like me, the memory of playing Snake on Nokia 5110 might raise a nostalgic smile. It was a miracle there was a game on that thing at all. My kids smile too when they see it. They’re baffled: a phone with actual buttons and giant pixels on a tiny screen. They see a relic. What baffles me is if hit 1990s tech seems implausibly outdated, why expect anything more from a software support model developed at the same time?

For decades, the model for software support has followed the same three-tiered approach, designed to triage and resolve IT issues.

Level one (L1) handles basic issues, provides initial support and answers common questions.

Level two (L2) requires deeper technical knowledge and troubleshooting skills; it might entail more in-depth diagnostics and analysis.

Level three (L3) can require highly skilled experts, such as developers, engineers, or system architects to handle the most complex and critical issues.

This model, once a seemingly efficient way to manage the burgeoning world of software, is now facing a critical reckoning. Three-tier software support is no longer fit for purpose in today's rapidly evolving digital age. Thankfully, there’s an alternative emerging, one that uses AI and automation to streamline low-level tasks, freeing up skilled staff to get systems future fit.

It’s worth taking a pause to understand how we got where we are. The origins of this tiered system lie in a specific era of managed services, born some 30 years ago. It was a reaction to the scaling of businesses and the subsequent cost implications of providing widespread software support. The logic was simple: grade engineers based on expertise, price their time accordingly and create a cost-effective funnel for addressing user issues. This resulted in the familiar structure of L1, L2 and L3, a framework still prevalent in many organizations.

While that support model remains largely unchanged, the technological landscape has changed beyond recognition in the intervening decades. In today’s always-on, instantaneous digital age, the velocity, complexity and frequency of change far outstrip the capabilities of this static, reactive model. Sure, we still need bugs fixing, performance tuning and security patches rolled out, but the methods for addressing these needs are lagging behind. And it’s leading to companies pouring money into services that don’t shift the needle for their business.

According to some estimates, companies spent $120 billion in 2024 on software maintenance. By 2033, that number is predicted to top $180 billion. And yet none of that spending is positioning enterprises to be in a better state. It’s money down the drain.

One consequence of the three-tier model is that it’s almost incentivized growth of technical debt. By its very nature, the three-tier system encourages a siloed approach to problem solving. An L1 engineer addresses a ticket, and if it's beyond their scope, it's simply passed on. An L2 or L3 engineer then tackles that specific issue in isolation, often without a holistic understanding of the underlying system. This reactive, ticket-centric approach treats symptoms, not the root cause.