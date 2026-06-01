Leading by example, even through uncertainty

I’ve always believed in how rewarding it is to support people through their growth. Over time, though, I realized that same principle also applies to work: growing, trusting yourself and moving forward, even when you don’t have all the answers.

One of the projects that most shaped my journey was the migration and modernization of a mobile application in the banking industry. It was a major challenge from the very beginning. I had to lead an agile, cross-functional technical team without having deep technical expertise across backend, frontend, QA and user experience.

In that environment, I learned to trust my leadership and facilitation skills, and most importantly, my ability to influence, negotiate and persuade. More than having all the answers, my role was to create the conditions for the team to move forward, collaborate and make decisions with clarity.

One of the most demanding moments came while working on security and authentication features. We had to migrate to a cloud-based authentication model and implement it in roughly two months. It required an intense effort across development, testing and stabilization, but we ultimately delivered strong results for the bank’s end users.

This project became a turning point in my career as a product manager in digital banking products. It pushed me to grow exponentially, especially in three areas: resilience in the face of uncertainty, the ability to influence, persuade and negotiate, and the importance of continuous collaboration.

After three years on this project, there’s one thing I know for certain: leadership isn’t imposed, it’s inspired through example. When you show up as collaborative, resilient and grounded in integrity, teams learn to move with those same principles. That’s when truly committed, high-performing teams are built.

There were also moments when things didn’t go as planned. Like in any complex project, we faced challenges that forced us to adapt and keep moving forward. Each of those experiences shaped the way I work and think today.

One of the moments that made me most proud was being recognized by the client. Receiving their appreciation, especially from the people I worked with directly and from leadership stakeholders, felt like an important validation of my work and of the impact we achieved together as a team.

Working in banking isn’t easy. It’s a demanding industry and projects are often long and complex. But that’s exactly why the growth opportunities are so unique and meaningful. My advice to anyone considering a similar path is to embrace the challenge, keep learning, stay resilient and see it through to the end, because the rewards can be incredibly valuable for your professional growth.

Today, when I look back, I don’t just see a successful project. I see personal evolution. To me, leadership means inspiring others, building together and staying grounded in your values, even during the most challenging moments.