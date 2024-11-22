How a smarter approach to insurance customer data helps reduce costs and increase revenue

These pressures are particularly evident in general insurance lines, where the demand for personalized services, greater visibility into risk, and effective, dynamic pricing is intensifying. Customers now expect tailored policies that meet their specific needs, with seamless digital interactions that enhance their overall experience.

At the same time, digital-first competitors are gaining market share by offering streamlined, user-friendly digital experiences. These firms leverage advanced data analytics to accurately assess risk and price products, allowing them to keep operating costs low while delivering competitive premiums. This ability to blend personalization with operational efficiency is attracting and retaining customers for the long term, posing a serious challenge to more established players.

Traditional insurers know they need to evolve to meet these challenges, so they’re looking for ways to:

Digitize the entire insurance value chain to reduce costs and offset revenue pressures.

Become far more dynamic in developing new products and services to meet emerging demands and move towards new insurance models, such as usage-based insurance (UBI), telematics and data-driven policies, and on-demand insurance.

Be more innovative, both within their organization and across the ecosystems they participate in.

However, established insurers tend to rely on legacy systems that don’t allow for the levels of dynamism and adaptability required. And with complex interdependencies, often held together by manual processes, a simple ‘lift and shift’ isn’t an option.

In our experience, the best way to overcome these challenges is to build a composable and modular technology ecosystem that enables incremental changes, delivering regular business value that increases over time.

Case in point: Customer data confusion

One common issue with legacy systems is the challenges they create around customer data. During a recent engagement, we identified significant anomalies in customer data that were disrupting the sales process and creating friction in the customer journey. These discrepancies often resulted in mismatched information, making it difficult for the system to handle even minor variations, such as differences in personal details or account history.

This problem became particularly apparent when customers attempted to progress through the digital sales channel, such as moving from a quote to finalizing a purchase. In many cases, the system required manual intervention from customer service teams, delaying transactions and adding operational costs. These inefficiencies not only hindered the seamless digital experience customers expected but also introduced unnecessary complexity into what should have been a straightforward process.

The consequences of these data inconsistencies could be significant, leading to both lost revenue and higher customer service costs. In this case, while the number of affected customers initially appeared small, the size of the business meant the overall impact was considerable. This underscores how even seemingly minor issues in legacy systems can disrupt business operations and stifle growth, emphasizing the importance of modernization.