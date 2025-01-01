Identify the capability investments needed to adapt and take action

With recent events amplifying the rate of transformation, the digital divide between organizations has never been clearer.

Those better prepared to adapt to the new normal are responding to disruption by pivoting to new business models, and new ways of working. Those without the digital capabilities needed to navigate the crisis, are fighting to survive.

Now is the time to reflect on what you are doing as a company, to reprioritize, adapt, and to create resilience in response to the next normal. Discover how the Digital Fluency Model can help you to make your next move.