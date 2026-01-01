What if joining a new organization meant you had the same support, resources and sense of community from day 1 to 365?

At Thoughtworks, we believe that onboarding is a journey, not a single event. The First Year Experience is a customized onboarding program created specifically with full immersion in mind.





In your first year, you’ll learn our approach to consulting, how to navigate the organization and you will be free to make your mark. Our program provides connections and guidance while challenging you to think about your own strengths, opportunity areas, goals and career paths.