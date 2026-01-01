It's an AWS-funded, 3-day workshop that turns one AI use case into a working agentic prototype on AWS. It combines AWS Transform, AWS's first agentic AI service for migration and modernization, with AI/works™, the Thoughtworks Agentic Development Platform, and is phase one of our fixed-price, outcome-based 3/3/3 delivery motion.
Amazon Web Services (AWS) brings unmatched breadth and depth of cloud and AI. Thoughtworks brings the engineering discipline to turn that capability into systems that run in production and keep evolving.
Most organizations already run on AWS; fewer have unlocked its full potential. We close that gap, combining AI-first engineering, our AI/works™ platform and AWS Transform to modernize complex systems faster and with less risk.
Three days. AWS-funded to start. You leave with a viable product concept and a fixed-price, outcome-based path to production in 90 days. Available directly and on AWS Marketplace.
|2025
|AWS Data & Analytics Global Partner of the Year
|600+
|AWS-certified Thoughtworks engineers worldwide
|500+
|enterprises modernized with Thoughtworks and AWS
|100+
|clients have accessed AWS funding with Thoughtworks support
Close the gap
Most enterprises have already invested in cloud and AI, yet adoption stalls between strategy and production. The reason is usually the same: AI is blocked by legacy systems and data silos long before it reaches production. This workshop closes that gap, turning one real use case into a working prototype on AWS and giving you a costed path to scale.
Deliver industrial-grade systems in 3 months
We developed the 3-3-3 methodology to pair with AI/works™ and the new software development lifecycle it drives. Legacy or new, it takes you from idea to MVP in 3 months, delivering industrial-grade systems that grow up instead of grow old. Every phase fixed-price and oucome based, with no ambiguity on outcomes. The workshop is phase one.
3 Days
A product concept on AWS: align stakeholders on scope, objectives and outcomes.
3 Weeks
A clickable prototype on AWS: create prototype confirming desirability, viability and feasibility.
3 Months
MVP in production: ship MVP leveraging AI/works™ and AWS Transform to begin continuous evolution.
AWS services your prototype may use
Amazon Bedrock for model orchestration and guardrails, Amazon SageMaker for advanced AI workflows, AWS Lambda, Amazon DynamoDB and Amazon CloudWatch, and where relevant, AWS Mainframe Modernization Service and AWS Migration Hub.
Featured success story
A leading manufacturer retired a critical mainframe warranty platform onto AWS with AI/works in ~5 months, not 18, modernizing incrementally, with each cutover validated against live production behavior so the business never paused.
Thoughtworks and AWS have a unique partnership that brings together Thoughtworks’ software engineering and delivery capabilities with AWS’ unmatched depth of cloud computing services. Together, we help enterprises move through their digital transformation journey with a nimble, value-driven approach.
Explore what powers it
AWS Transform is AWS's agentic AI service for large-scale migration and modernization. AI/works™, the Thoughtworks Agentic Development Platform, runs natively on top of it, applying engineering patterns and enterprise knowledge to turn generic outputs into business-specific software. Around both sits three decades of Thoughtworks engineering, including the Strangler Fig pattern by our Chief Scientist Martin Fowler, the proven way to modernize incrementally and retire legacy systems safely.
Why Thoughtworks
- AWS Premier Tier Partner and AWS Data & Analytics Global Partner of the Year 2025
- AWS Agentic AI Specialization, plus Security and Mainframe Modernization Competencies
- AWS Industry Competencies for BFSI, Retail, Auto & Manufacturing, Life Sciences
- Available to buy on AWS marketplace
- Active Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS, co-investing in joint growth for our clients
- 600+ AWS-certified Thoughtworkers and 30 years of large-scale engineering — including the Strangler Fig pattern by our Chief Scientist Martin Fowler
Already work with AWS?
Book this workshop via the AWS Marketplace to apply your AWS funding.
Meet our leaders
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Gene ReznikChief Strategy Officer and Global Head of Service LinesPronouns: He / Him
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Simone ThompsonGlobal Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Ecosystem
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Brian BlanchardGlobal Vice President, Cloud
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Haowei GuoGlobal Head of AWS Alliances
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Nafisha BudhwaniHead of Delivery and Operations for Ecosystem CoEs
Frequently asked questions
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By day three you have a prioritized AI strategy, a working prototype on AWS, a production-ready AWS architecture and a clear roadmap to MVP. Enough to make a confident, costed decision about scaling to production.
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The workshop is AWS-funded to start and fixed-price, so there's no ambiguity on cost or outcomes. Every later phase of the 3/3/3 motion is also fixed-price and outcome-based. [Confirm current funding and pricing terms before publishing
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AWS Transform and AI/works™ recover the business logic trapped in legacy systems and modernize them incrementally on AWS, using the Strangler Fig pattern to retire old components safely. The workshop is the fastest way to prove that approach on a real use case.