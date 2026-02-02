Thoughtworks marks 25th anniversary of Agile Manifesto with Future of Software Development Retreat

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, is marking the 25th anniversary of the Agile Manifesto by convening clients, practitioners and industry leaders for the Future of Software Development Retreat. This participant-driven gathering will focus on how software development must evolve in an era defined by artificial intelligence.

Taking place February 1–3 in Park City, Utah, the unconference-style retreat will bring together senior technology leaders to explore AI-first software development and reflect on the enduring relevance of Agile values as the industry faces increasing complexity and rapid change.

"The Manifesto for Agile Software Development represented a statement from several folks who were exploring a striking change in thinking about how software should be built," said Martin Fowler, chief scientist at Thoughtworks and one of the original signatories of the manifesto. "With this event, we are gathering those who are exploring the change AI brings to the very foundations of how we build software."

The retreat is designed around Open Space Technology principles, allowing participants to shape the agenda and engage in open discussion rather than sit through formal presentations. Conversations will focus on how organizations can responsibly integrate AI across the software development lifecycle while maintaining collaboration, engineering judgment and technical excellence.

As part of the retreat, Thoughtworks will demonstrate AI/works™, its agentic delivery platform designed to synchronize AI agents across discovery, delivery and operations. The demonstrations are intended to serve as a catalyst for broader discussions on governance, trust and scale in AI-enabled software development.

“This retreat is not about presenting finished answers,” said Rachel Laycock, chief technology officer at Thoughtworks. “It is about creating space for honest exploration at a pivotal moment for our industry. As AI becomes embedded in software delivery, we need to rethink practices and roles while staying grounded in the human-centered values that made Agile transformative.”

By aligning the retreat with the anniversary of the Agile Manifesto, Thoughtworks positions the event as both a moment of reflection and a forward-looking conversation about what comes next for software development. Participants will examine how Agile principles translate to an AI-first world and what must change to ensure teams continue to deliver meaningful business and societal impact.

Insights from the retreat are expected to inform future Thoughtworks articles, podcasts and videos, extending the conversation beyond the event and reinforcing the company’s commitment to shaping the future of software development alongside its clients and the broader technology community.

