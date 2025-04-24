Thoughtworks Signs Global Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced a three-year global Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help accelerate modernization and migration to AWS. This SCA leverages Thoughtworks’ proven software and data engineering frameworks, strategies and methodologies combined with AWS’ advanced generative AI services, including Amazon Bedrock and Amazon Q to speed up clients’ digital journeys.

As part of the agreement, Thoughtworks and AWS will work together to develop generative AI-powered solutions that run on AWS for clients across several verticals including banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, life sciences, manufacturing and automotive industries. Through use of Amazon Bedrock, which offers a vast selection of proven foundation models (FMs) from leading AI companies like AI21 Labs, Anthropic, Cohere, Meta, Mistral AI and Stability AI, and includes Amazon Nova, a new generation of FMs, customers can test and deploy solutions to solve industry use-cases.

Additionally, the companies will also co-create a cloud strategy to drive operational excellence for clients. That includes using Amazon Q Developer, one of the most capable generative AI assistants for software development, to take the heavy-lifting out of complex and time-consuming application migration and modernization projects, saving customers time and money.

“Together with AWS, Thoughtworks is committed to helping organizations driven by efficiency and cost optimization demands to build a migration and modernization strategy that will improve cost and efficiency while reducing risk with better compliance and security,” said Gene Reznik, Chief Strategy Officer and Global Head of Service Lines, Thoughtworks. “As we continue to create customized cloud strategies that align with our clients’ unique needs, our strategic collaboration agreement with AWS is crucial to helping ensure clients’ cloud investments deliver meaningful business outcomes.”

“Our expanded collaboration with Thoughtworks provides customers with ready-made, industry-specific solutions that combine AWS' advanced generative AI services with Thoughtworks engineering expertise to accelerate business outcomes,” said Chris Sullivan, Vice President, Americas Channels & Alliances at AWS. “Whether looking to modernize a legacy application or build a new product experience, this collaboration will give customers across industries the tools they need to innovate faster while benefiting from the security, reliability and resiliency of AWS’s global infrastructure."

Thoughtworks has been partnering with First Student, the largest provider of student transportation services and leading operator of electric school buses in North America, since 2023. In support of First Student’s new alternative transportation division, FirstAlt, Thoughtworks built a digital platform on AWS to match specialized vehicles to student transportation needs and a mobile first app that provides end-to-end ride visibility, allowing for the safest ride experience for students, their families and school districts.

“We selected Thoughtworks as a trusted collaborator to transform our business at speed and scale in the cloud with AWS. We saw strong results from the creation and launch of First Alt which provides school districts with a safe and reliable transportation option for students with special needs, students experiencing homelessness, out-of-district students and hard-to-serve trips,” said Sean McCormack, CIO, First Student. “The collaboration we’re seeing between Thoughtworks and AWS continues to ensure our cloud investments deliver meaningful business outcomes as we drive the future of school transportation through investment in digital technology and further expanding our AI capabilities.”

The collaboration between Thoughtworks and AWS will benefit clients by:

Accelerating Generative AI (GenAI) efforts: This SCA will help clients achieve a cohesive and forward-thinking GenAI strategy that leverages the full potential of data and AI. Thoughtworks will also leverage Haiven™ team assistant, an AI-enabled knowledge amplifier, to augment teams’ expertise across all industry verticals and to accelerate tasks across the software delivery lifecycle. Thoughtworks' comprehensive approach to GenAI implementation provides an end-to-end capability to help customers move quickly from strategy development and proofs of concept to production-ready solutions.

Creating industry-focused solutions: The companies will build technology integrations across industry verticals such as core banking and legacy payment modernization for the banking, financial services and insurance industries. Following the launch of the co-created SDV Pulse report, the companies will be introducing solutions that address capabilities such as Continuous Compliance for Vehicle DevOps and engineering efficiency. In healthcare and life sciences, the companies will help clients to break down silos for more efficient data sharing and insights for enhanced innovation.

Accelerating enterprise platform modernizations: Thoughtworks’ deep engineering expertise and proven practices in legacy modernizations combined with AWS funding through programs such as the Migration Acceleration Program (MAP), creates a powerful synergy. Thoughtworks will also leverage CodeConcise Legacy Assistant, an AI-enabled tool, to help clients assess legacy systems, tackle capability gaps and reduce the time and effort required to reap the rewards of enterprise modernization.

Fueling our strategic collaboration: The strategic three-year collaboration will be underpinned by joint investment between AWS and Thoughtworks towards joint market development, opportunity acceleration, AWS training and certification, expansion of AWS-specialized sales and technical teams and technical development of new cloud and AI solutions.

Thoughtworks has been helping clients migrate to AWS since 2006. Most recently, Thoughtworks has earned the AWS GenAI Competency. With over 500 AWS-certified Thoughtworkers globally across a variety of specializations, Thoughtworks has invested in training to gain a deeper and wider scope of expertise with which to help clients achieve their goals.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 Thoughtworkers strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Media contact:

Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations

Email: linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com

Phone: +1 (646) 581-2568