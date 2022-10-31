Thoughtworks to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ: TWKS), a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, will report financial results for the third quarter of 2022 on Monday, November 14, 2022 before market open. Following the release of results, Thoughtworks will host a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET also on Monday, November 14, 2022.

To register for the conference call please use this link

The webcast of the call will be available at https://investors.thoughtworks.com

The archived webcast and transcript will also be made available on the investor relations section of the Thoughtworks website.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are 12,000+ people strong across 50 offices in 18 countries. Over the last 25+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

Investor relations:

investor-relations@thoughtworks.com

Media relations:

Linda Horiuchi, global head of public relations

linda.horiuchi@thoughtworks.com

+1 (646) 581-2568