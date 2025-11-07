For over a decade, XConf has been our flagship event for technologists, by technologists who care deeply about software and its impact on the world. It provides a dedicated space for professionals to connect, share experiences and explore their love for technology in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere.



This November 7, we return to Ho Chi Minh City for the second year of XConf Lite Vietnam - a half-day event that brings together inspiring talks, engaging discussions and a vibrant community of technologists.



When: Friday November 7, 1:00pm - 6:00pm



Where: Thoughtworks Vietnam 15 Floor, Pearl Building, 5 Le Quy Don, Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City