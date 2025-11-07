For over a decade, XConf has been our flagship event for technologists, by technologists who care deeply about software and its impact on the world. It provides a dedicated space for professionals to connect, share experiences and explore their love for technology in a relaxed and engaging atmosphere.
This November 7, we return to Ho Chi Minh City for the second year of XConf Lite Vietnam - a half-day event that brings together inspiring talks, engaging discussions and a vibrant community of technologists.
When: Friday November 7, 1:00pm - 6:00pm
Where: Thoughtworks Vietnam 15 Floor, Pearl Building, 5 Le Quy Don, Xuan Hoa Ward, Ho Chi Minh City
What is XConf Lite?
XConf Lite brings the essence of XConf into a compact, half-day format. It’s ideal for practitioners seeking to expand their technical knowledge, find innovative solutions to current challenges and connect with the local technology community in a meaningful way.
Agenda
1.00pm - 1.30pm
1.30pm - 1.40pm
1.40pm - 2.20pm
Chakrit Riddhagni
If AI can build software, then what's a software engineer's role? What do software engineer actually do?
This talk will explore that very question. By examining the fundamental similarities and differences between traditional software development by 100% human effort compared to AI-assisted creation, we will notice the timeless principle and identify the timeless skills that will empower software engineers to thrive in an AI-driven future.
2.25pm - 3.05pm
Wenbo Fan
AI is reshaping how we write code, but code generation is not software delivery. As teams rush to adopt AI tools, they often fall into hidden traps. This talk explores the most common pitfalls in AI-assisted development, and offers practical ways to pair with AI responsibly.
3.05pm - 3.35pm
3.35pm - 4.15pm
Aditi Agarwal
4.20pm - 5.05pm
Aditi Agarwal, May Xu, Sarah Taraporewalla
5.05pm - 5.15pm
5.15pm - 6.00pm
Join us for an afternoon of learning, connection and inspiration that will impact how you approach technology challenges in your daily work.