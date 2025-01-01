Fill in the form on the right to access the on-demand webinar.

In the webinar “Leading through change – Navigating the landscape of AI tools for software delivery” with Birgitta Boeckeler, Global Lead for AI-assisted Software Delivery at Thoughtworks, you will learn how to better monitor the landscape of AI tooling for software delivery, to in turn better understand its potential for your organization.

Marketo Form ID is invalid !!!

Thank you for your interest. You can watch the recording of the session by clicking on this link: https://thoughtworks.wistia.com/medias/f2ziwflq9v

You will also get an e-mail with the link to the recording.