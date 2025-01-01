Leading through change – Navigating the landscape of AI tools for software delivery
In the webinar “Leading through change – Navigating the landscape of AI tools for software delivery” with Birgitta Boeckeler, Global Lead for AI-assisted Software Delivery at Thoughtworks, you will learn how to better monitor the landscape of AI tooling for software delivery, to in turn better understand its potential for your organization.
Key learnings:
- Get a blueprint for the AI-first software delivery stack to boost efficiency, quality, and speed from feature inception to operations
- Get introduced to a “mental model” for keeping up in a fast-moving market, and adjust your strategy accordingly
- You’ll get the chance to ask your questions to the speaker in a dedicated Q&A session.
Your speaker: Birgitta BoeckelerGlobal Lead for AI-assisted Software Delivery
She’s a software developer, architect and technical leader who is passionate about helping teams and organizations break down complexity, and find new perspectives to look at their systems. She has spent her whole professional career so far in software delivery consulting, which gave her the opportunity to see many organizations and teams succeed and fail at delivering valuable software.
Birgitta regularly speaks and writes about software-related topics, most notably architecture cultivation and governance, pair programming as a catalyst for high-performing teams, and diversity in the technology industry.